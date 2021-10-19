Columbus offering city employees vaccine incentive

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

According to NBC4i, the City of Columbus wants to incentivize its employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19, but not all employees may be eligible.

The city has plans to give $500 to employees who can show they’ve received either two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines, or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, by Dec. 1.

However, if a city employee is represented by a union, the union must sign off on a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the city before its members can get the money.

The only city department with a vaccine mandate is Columbus Public Health, whose employees must show their completed vaccination card by Nov. 1. Brandon said those employees would still qualify for the $500 incentive.

