According to NBC4i, the City of Columbus wants to incentivize its employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19, but not all employees may be eligible.
The city has plans to give $500 to employees who can show they’ve received either two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines, or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, by Dec. 1.
However, if a city employee is represented by a union, the union must sign off on a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the city before its members can get the money.
The only city department with a vaccine mandate is Columbus Public Health, whose employees must show their completed vaccination card by Nov. 1. Brandon said those employees would still qualify for the $500 incentive.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Zahara Jolie Wears Her Mother Angelina Jolie’s 2014 Oscar Dress On ‘Eternals’ Red Carpet
- Billy Porter Slams Harry Styles’ December Vogue Cover Shoot Of Him Wearing A Dress
- Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Making Progress Finding Justice In Famous Atlanta Child Murders Case
- Video Of Christina Nance, Who Was Found Dead In Police Van, Released Amid More Questions Than Answers
- Rahm Emanuel’s Ambassador Hearing Set For Anniversary Of Laquan McDonald’s Murder He Allegedly Covered Up
- Columbus offering city employees vaccine incentive
- Columbus police holding gun buy back event
- New Chick-fil-A opening in Dublin
- Man guilty of Polaris mall shooting sentenced to up to 17 years in prison
- Lori Harvey’s New Skincare Line, SKN By LH, Is Set To Drop This Friday!
Columbus offering city employees vaccine incentive was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com