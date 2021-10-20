Asking For A Friend: Would You Snitch On A Cheating Neighbor?

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Getting cheated on is never an easy thing to deal with, but what happens when you’re not the one being betrayed, but instead someone close to you — like, for example, a neighbor?

The Morning Hustle crew took a moment to tackle the question for today’s “Asking For A Friend” segment, and it was sparked by a caller named Ashley who believes her neighbor is cheating on the husband. The question is, does she mind her business or be a friendly neighbor and let her suspicions be known?

The reason “Ms. Jenkins” thinks some infidelity is going on is because the husband travels frequently, and for some reason every time he’s out of town a mysterious car pulls up next door.

While Headkrack, Lore’l & Angie Ange let us know what they would do in the situation, we definitely had to open up the question to our listeners out there. Let us know!

