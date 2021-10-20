Diva’s Daily Dirt: Dr. Dre Allegedly Served Documents At L.A Cemetery

Dr. Dre Allegedly Served Documents At L.A Cemetery
Looks like this divorce just keeps hitting new lows! According to reports, Dr. Dre laid his grandmother to rest earlier this week at a L.A cemetery. Reportedly his ex-wife Nicole Young attempted to have legal documents served to the legendary music mogul at the actual burial site while he was standing next to his grandmother’s casket. Other sources claim the papers were served in the cemetery parking lot as he was gathering himself to leave. Either way, Dr. Dre allegedly left the paperwork right there in the parking lot.
The papers contain information regarding the payment of Nicole Young’s legal fees. As you may know, Dr. Dre was ordered to pay Nicole $1.5 million but, according to the dropped documents, he’s only paid $325K of it. Whew, chile! This is a different level of petty!
Aftermath: Dr. Dre’s Estranged Wife Nicole Young Wants $2M A Month In Spousal Support, Phone Bill Twitter Is Flummoxed
2. That's IS a lot of calls and data bruh.
There's a lot to discuss here. But....— April (@ReignOfApril) September 5, 2020
What kind of "telephone, cell phone, and email" service do rich people have that it costs $20K a month? Am I poor because my email is free? https://t.co/eIKtbQhVQl
Nicole Young, Dr Dre’s wife, explains why she needs 2m dollars a month to live. pic.twitter.com/bPEygkN9JM— gio (@shootergio) September 5, 2020
why Nicole Young feels like she needs $2 Million a month from Dr. Dre— NRG Exclusive (@NRGExclusive) September 6, 2020
• Laundry & Cleaning - $10,000/mo
• Clothes - $135,000/mo
• Education - $60,000/mo
• Entertainment- $900,000/mo
• Charities - $125,000/mo
• Mortgage - $100,000/mo
• Phone & Email - $20,000/mo pic.twitter.com/7fSauAzTGO
Nicole Young is trippin’ if she thinks Dr. Dre should pay $2M a month for spousal support! 🤦🏾♂️🤯 https://t.co/8mtGq9vl1n pic.twitter.com/w70kGbOane— Da Kid Gowie (@DaKidGowie) September 6, 2020
Siri play “Bitch Please” by Dr. Dre https://t.co/LbayvrxPpX— O’Shea Jack(Nichol)son (@OsheaJacksonJr) September 5, 2020
Dr. Dre when he saw “Telephone, cell phone, email $20,000 a month”: pic.twitter.com/ePU0VUaoLm— IG: @eliballtv (@AfricanEliV2) September 5, 2020
Dr. Dre has a well documented history of abuse so I hope his wife takes him for everything he has pic.twitter.com/AKeuW9p6fR— Muted. Argue with yourself. (@___inCANdescent) September 5, 2020
Is Facebook Changing Its Name?
Looks like Facebook is trying to dodge the negativity! According to recent reports, in an effort to disassociate itself from recent scandals, Facebook is intending to change its company name as soon as next week! What changes can you expect on your profile? Well, none really–for now. According to The Verge, Facebook’s app and website will remain untouched, but the parent company will rebrand in the same way as Alphabet, the holding company behind Google. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerburg, is looking to be known for building the ‘metaverse.’
Facebook and Instagram Goes Down, Twitter Has All The Jokes
FB, Messenger and IG doesn't load— ✨ (@baekxxxing) April 14, 2019
Me:
1. Checks Wi-Fi
2. Disconnect from Wi-Fi
3. Reconnect to Wi-Fi
4. Restarts phone
5. Checks Facebook & Instagram
6. Checks Wi-Fi
7. Repeat 1-6
Finally checks Twitter#FacebookDown#InstagramDown pic.twitter.com/pp75zLWJg3
When Facebook and Instagram are shutdown— q (@QGatchalian) April 14, 2019
Me: pic.twitter.com/0ECCQDOn2K
So... Facebook and Instagram are down#FacebookDown #InstagramDown pic.twitter.com/4xDbNxHPRt— 9GAG (@9GAG) April 14, 2019
messenger, facebook and instagram are down,,, twitter stays unbothered pic.twitter.com/0fdl0x5AX9— maye (@daniela_irl) April 14, 2019
Shout out to all the people that are only seeing this tweet because Facebook and Instagram are down pic.twitter.com/pF90uNBdJY— BenchWarmers (@BeWarmers) April 14, 2019
Twitter watching people on Facebook and Instagram freaking out: #FacebookDown #InstagramDown https://t.co/MowkTwSyvu— flo 🧃 (@finelinemercury) April 14, 2019
When Whatsapp, facebook and Instagram are down and I'm like pic.twitter.com/mIPv7hdpe4— Feast 🇲🇾 (@hafiz_zhrdn) April 14, 2019
It’s funny to me how I have to check my Twitter feed to see if Facebook and Instagram are down pic.twitter.com/Z9tUaqiGbr— Jeffrey Barke (@barkej88) April 14, 2019
This is what happens when you have a monopoly on social media. If one’s down, they’re all down. #FacebookDown#WhatsappDown#InstagramDown— Sumisha Naidu (@sumishanaidu) April 14, 2019
#WhatsAppDown #FacebookDown #InstagramDown— Harshal (@iHarshalWatts) April 14, 2019
Me: *checks Wi-Fi*
*disconnects from Wi-Fi*
*reconnects to Wi-Fi*
*checks WhatsApp*
*restarts phone*
*checks WhatsApp*
*checks Facebook & Instagram*
*checks Wi-Fi*
*finally checks Twitter*
Me: https://t.co/AKFfCcJu20
