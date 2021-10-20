The QuickSilva Show
Diva’s Daily Dirt: Dr. Dre Allegedly Served Documents At L.A Cemetery

Dr. Dre Allegedly Served Documents At L.A Cemetery

 

Looks like this divorce just keeps hitting new lows! According to reports, Dr. Dre laid his grandmother to rest earlier this week at a L.A cemetery.  Reportedly his ex-wife Nicole Young attempted to have legal documents served to the legendary music mogul at the actual burial site while he was standing next to his grandmother’s casket. Other sources claim the papers were served in the cemetery parking lot as he was gathering himself to leave. Either way, Dr. Dre allegedly left the paperwork right there in the parking lot.

 

The papers contain information regarding the payment of Nicole Young’s legal fees. As you may know, Dr. Dre was ordered to pay Nicole $1.5 million but, according to the dropped documents, he’s only paid $325K of it. Whew, chile! This is a different level of petty!

 

[caption id="attachment_905522" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Apega/WENN.com / WENN[/caption] That’s one hell of an opening bid. Dr. Dre’s estranged and soon to be ex-wife, Nicole Young, is seeking $2M a month in temporary spousal support. That number itself is already crazy even if Dr. Dre is a billionaire. But it’s the breakdown of those monthly expenses that really has Twitter reacting and questioning her receipts. In case you missed, Young filed for divorce a couple of months ago. Although there is reportedly a prenuptial agreement, she still wants more coins, and a lot of them. According to TMZ, she is seeking $1,936,399 monthly in temporary spousal support a long with a cool $5 million in lawyer fees. Per the extended breakdown, Young claims she needs $135,000 for clothes, $125,000 for charitable contributions and even $20,000 a month for e-mail, telephone and cable—MONTHLY. https://twitter.com/DatPiff/status/1302287247761317889/ Talk about a markup. And is this all for herself or a small municipality? Dre is looking like a genius if that prenup holds up. Young is also claiming that Dr. Dre was violent before (he does have a history there) and during their marriage. But at this moment, Dre is reportedly holding down all her “expenses” that include their Malibu house she is currently living in as well as personal chefs and security. Things are getting ugly with Dre reportedly angered at her wanting to dig into his finances and her claims of abuse. Now there is plenty of nuance here that can’t be dismissed. One question at had is was Jeff Bezos’ wife, who was instrumental in Amazon’s rise, get the type of slander Nicole is receiving when she decided to split? However, ain’t nobody claiming Nicole Young was getting busy on a beat machine or putting together headphones. But she was married to the guy for over 20 years. And of course, Twitter is offering up all types of he said she said hot takes.    

 

Is Facebook Changing Its Name?

 

Looks like Facebook is trying to dodge the negativity! According to recent reports, in an effort to disassociate itself from recent scandals, Facebook is intending to change its company name as soon as next week! What changes can you expect on your profile? Well, none really–for now. According to The Verge, Facebook’s app and website will remain untouched, but the parent company will rebrand in the same way as Alphabet, the holding company behind Google. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerburg, is looking to be known for building the ‘metaverse.’

Read more here! 

[caption id="attachment_805425" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Chesnot / Getty[/caption] Facebook and Instagram went down, again, today (April 14), but the world did not end, yet. Twitter got these jokes off, though. Reports the Daily Mail: Facebook and Instagram were unable to be reached across the world this afternoon as sites display a ‘can’t be reached’ message. There are also reports of Whatsapp, which is owned by Facebook, being down. Downdetector.co.uk reported over 4700 complaints that Facebook was down in the UK with the outage beginning at about 10am this morning. The issue seems to have spread world wide with social media users from all across Europe, America and Asia taking to Twitter to voice their frustration. Twitter users complained that they were not able to access Facebook or Instagram on their desktops causing a disruption to their day. The horror. Peep some of the more poignant reactions to the minor inconvenience below. Another quick observation, social media slander is a universal language. https://twitter.com/lynynlyn/status/1117399388056240128  

 

Diva’s Daily Dirt: Dr. Dre Allegedly Served Documents At L.A Cemetery  was originally published on kysdc.com

