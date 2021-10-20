Grambling University Shooting Leaves 1 Dead, 7 Injured Days After Another Fatal Gun Incident On Campus

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Normally we pride ourselves when it comes to reporting on HBCUs, but sadly the latest news coming out of Louisiana’s Grambling State University is nothing to cheer about in the least bit.

A homecoming event at the university ended with the shooting death of one person and multiple others injured in the melee, occurring just days after a separate gun incident ended fatally for another GRAM student.

NBC News reports that the latest incident occurred early Sunday morning at around 1:15 AM in the university’s quad area. Officials on the campus confirmed that the victim fatally shot wasn’t enrolled at the school, and of the seven injured only one was a student at Grambling. It’s yet to be confirmed if the student is the one reportedly in critical condition or if that person is amongst the six that suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

More on this unfortunate shooting situation at Grambling State University, via NBC News:

“A suspect has not been identified. State Police confirmed that detectives are investigating.

The school canceled its homecoming events Sunday and classes on Monday and Tuesday, offering counseling services to students and staff members. A campus curfew was in effect from 9:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. until further notice, according to school officials.

The shooting was the second fatal incident on campus in less than a week.”

The aforementioned shooting that occurred earlier in the week left 19-year-old Damarius Murphy dead and injured a 16-year-old as well. Ironically enough, that incident also involved two people that aren’t registered students at Grambling, and police have already issued an arrest warrant for 18-year-old Jatavious “Rabbitt” Carroll for his suspected role in the fatal Oct. 13 incident. The two shootings are believed to be unrelated.

Being that school, especially HBCUs, are places for higher learning and bonding amongst like-minded scholars, it hurts us to see young people losing their lives at an institution built primarily for educational purposes. We’ll continue to pray for the victims and their families.

