According to NBC4i, a former television weatherman for a Columbus news station has filed for early release from prison after pleading guilty to child pornography charges last year.
According to court documents, Davis’ lawyer states he has taken responsibility for his actions and has already paid a heavy price for his crime due to his public status.
Prior to his sentencing in May of 2020, Davis said he did not realize he was hurting children by downloading and collecting thousands of images of child pornography.
Davis is currently scheduled to be released from prison on May 25, 2024.
After his release, Davis will be required to register as a sex offender for 25 years.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Adidas x Ivy Park Announces Peloton Park Apparel
- Rihanna Steps Out In NYC In An Acid Green Peacoat And We’re Like Yas!
- Gabrielle Union-Wade And Family Slay In Style At The Gucci Love Parade Fashion Show
- Judge Faith’s Tips On Avoiding Red Flags & Setting Boundaries When Dating
- Cardi B Gives Us A Dose Of Simplicity In A Baby Blue Casablanca Suit While Out In NYC
- Drip & Zay Speak On Collaborating As A Duo & Representing Southern Rap With New EP
- White Women Voters Powered Youngkin To Victory In Virginia, Exit Polling Data Shows
- Ciara Presented Laquan Smith With The ACE Hero Award While Draped In The Designers’ Creation
- Watch: Nick Cannon Talks About How Kel Mitchell Gave Him His First Opportunity In TV At 16 Years Old
- Virginia’s New Republican Black Woman Lieutenant Governor And The Era Of The ‘Safe Negro’
Former TV weatherman Mike Davis seeks early release from prison after pleading guilty to child porn charges was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com