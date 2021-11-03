LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Some food spots are just legendary amongst foodies, and no hoagie joint compares to Atlanta’s delectable hotspot Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks.

We got a chance to chop it up — no pun intended! — with founder Derrick Hayes, and even Incognito couldn’t get through the interview without taking a bite out of the savory goodness he brought to the studio.

Giving a rundown of how it all came together and everything that Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks provides, Hayes came through for an exclusive conversation that definitely had a few stomachs growling in the studio. He also gave us some of his favorite tunes to turn up to while cheffing in the kitchen, as well as what he learned on the entrepreneurial side of his work and getting that signature taste just right.

Get the story on Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks in our interview with founder Derrick Hayes for Posted On The Corner below:

Derrick Hayes Gives The Story Behind Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks & Tapping Into Entrepreneurship was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

