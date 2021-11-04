Diva’s Daily Dirt: NeNe Leakes Open To Returning to RHOA?

NeNe Leakes Open To Returning to RHOA?
Is it possible for Nene Leakes to eventually return to RHOA?
The Real Housewives of Atlanta just hasn’t been the same since Leakes excited the franchise leaving many fans wondering if she would ever make a return? Leakes is one of the show’s very first peach holders and starred as a full-time cast-member from season 1-7 before taking a smaller role for season 8. She took another hiatus on season 9 before returning for seasons 10-12. Leakes hasn’t been a part of RHOA since then as her last exit was a bit controversial. The TV star accused longtime Housewives host and producer Andy Cohen of being a racist.
Nene recently made an appearance on The Real and revealed she would actually be open to returning to the show:
“I’d return to the show. I’m okay with returning to the show as long as we can work through a few things. I’m happy to return to the show, and besides I have a lot of unfinished business with a couple of them that they confirmed on the show.”
Oop! Well maybe she and Andy can have that conversation before they begin filming season 15!? Right now, filmin is underway for season 14 starring Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, Shereé Whitfield, Marlo Hampton, Drew Sidora, and Sanya Richards-Ross.
Goodbye To The Last OG! 10 Of NeNe Leakes’ Most Memorable Reads On RHOA
Goodbye To The Last OG! 10 Of NeNe Leakes’ Most Memorable Reads On RHOA
1.
1 of 10
“We happened to like Peter a whole lot better than Patricia” 🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/MnI6nEIFgk— Jadaaaaa ✨ (@_Jadaab) May 30, 2020
2.2 of 10
3.
May 30, 20203 of 10
4.
4 of 10
Whew, child/chile the ghetto. The ghetto. The ghetto. Nene Leakes visiting Kenya Moore’s apartment on real housewives of Atlanta reaction video meme pic.twitter.com/Xi8AurrWsE— all reaction videos (@allreactionvidz) August 27, 2019
5.
5 of 10
I SAID WHAT I SAID. And im not changing on it, okay? I SAID WHAT I SAID. It ain’t changing over here. Nene Leakes real housewives of Atlanta reunion reaction video meme pic.twitter.com/TM2GzlGCgs— all reaction videos (@allreactionvidz) August 3, 2019
6.
6 of 10
real housewives of atlanta nene leakes rhoa read honey not read there’s a difference funny meme reaction video pic.twitter.com/emSIod54i3— reaction videos (@memepatissier) May 14, 2020
7.
7 of 10
NeNe with the Kandi shade 🤣😂 #RHOA pic.twitter.com/YS5IhLRrw9— Nicole Perez (@nicole_perez1) January 28, 2019
8.
8 of 10
Nene Leaks Appreciation Clip.. #RHOA ..Queen Of Shade Hunnie 😂 pic.twitter.com/Jx3J5ZLRyz— Reality Guru🎥📺 (@Reality4TV) June 14, 2018
9.
9 of 10
Kenya’s fake marriage.. that document was fabricated... nene throws shade at the end lol EPIC #slayed pic.twitter.com/4lzsT4Sh0x— Richii H (@Richii2) May 11, 2020
10.10 of 10
Tory Lanez Responds To Initial Plea Deal Reports
We all know about singer/rapper Tory Lanez ‘ongoing case with Megan Thee Stallion but it looks like we may not get the answers we are looking for in quite the manner that it was initially reported. Yesterday, reports said the Toronto singer was unable to reach a plea deal with prosecutors despite several ‘meaningful discussions.’ The initial reports also claimed Lanez would have to give a live 90 minute testimony after failing to reach a plea agreement.
Well Tory shared on twitter, in a since deleted tweet, that the initial reports were incorrect:
“I wasn’t “UNABLE” to do anything, they offered what they offered so I wouldn’t go to TRIAL and I DECLINED, It’s very simple… and no I will not be giving any live testimony…”
Tory Lanez faces two felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic weapon and personally inflicting great bodily injury. He previously pleaded not guilty. If he is found guilty, he could get a max of 22 years in prison.
Social Media Reacts To Megan Thee Stallion Confirming Tory Lanez Shot Her
Social Media Reacts To Megan Thee Stallion Confirming Tory Lanez Shot Her
1.
1 of 10
Protect Black women. Believe Black women. I stand with @theestallion. Nobody has a right to judge how a person who has been violated/ attacked is supposed to react; & that reaction doesn't negate the severity of the violation. Praying for her peace & justice how she sees fit. 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/pfa8LlBA4b— BlackWomenViews Media (@blackwomenviews) August 21, 2020
2.
2 of 10
Calling the cops could get the women arrested or killed. Black women who are victims of IPV (regardless of their partner's race) are more likely to be arrested than protected. https://t.co/PQ3KQaY17W— Mikki Kendall (@Karnythia) August 21, 2020
3.
3 of 10
I pray black women finally learn there’s no reward, honor, or special seat reserved in the heavens for saving everybody but ourselves.— B 🦋 (@DontWorryBoutB) August 21, 2020
4.
4 of 10
First, y’all ain’t believe she really got shot. She posted a pick to prove it. Then y’all aint believe Tory ain’t do it. She had to go back on IG to confirm he did. Now she a snitch. Fuck y’all and go to hell. Seriously.— The N-Word These N-Word’s Need (@bigfish1906) August 21, 2020
5.
5 of 10
Tory Lanez shooting Megan shouldn’t even be a debate. He’s wrong & that’s it. Y’all never take black women serious, but let it be a black man & ya’ll will be on Twitter praying for the man hoping he recovers & whoever hurt him will be facing consequences. Make it make sense.— Pretty In Bri 💕 (@PrettyInBri) August 21, 2020
6.6 of 10
7.
7 of 10
Support Black Women— NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) August 21, 2020
8.
8 of 10
Tory would never in a million years try to shoot Kylie Jenner which shows you how little a lot of bm see bw.— OLONI BABY (@Oloni) August 21, 2020
9.9 of 10
10.
10 of 10
Blocking everyone who blames Meg instead of Tory for her getting shot.— reg (@kidnoble) August 21, 2020
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
More From The QuickSilva Show with Dominique Da Diva:
CLICK HERE FOR MORE OF DIVA’S DAILY DIRT
Diva’s Daily Dirt: NeNe Leakes Open To Returning to RHOA? was originally published on kysdc.com