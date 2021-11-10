LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Power 107.5 CLOSE

In case you missed it, today on the show with Headkrack, Lore’l, and Angie Ange we enlisted the help of our fans to help our girl, who said she found text messages in her boyfriends phone while trying to plan a surprise birthday party for him. Her man says the woman he was texting is an old friend who is actually married. Initially she gave him the benefit of the doubt but after further investigation she’s convinced that they may have something going on and needs help from The Morning Hustle crew. Take a listen below.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Read the hilarious comments on our Instagram page and let us know what your boundaries are when it comes to going through your mates phone.

Our listeners had A LOT to say too! Press PLAY…

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

Asking For A Friend: I Found Flirty Message In My Man Phone was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Also On Power 107.5: