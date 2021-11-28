feature story
Virgil Abloh, Off-White Fashion Designer, Dead At 41

2021 Fashion Trust Arabia Prizes Awarded During #QatarCreates

Source: Craig Barritt / Getty

Virgil Abloh, the Off-White founder who revolutionized modern collaboration with Nike, Jordan as well as Louis Vuitton’s artistic director, has died of cancer. He was 41.

Louis Vuitton released a statement on Abloh’s passing, writing, “LVMH, Louis Vuitton and Off White are devastated to announce the passing of Virgil Abloh, on Sunday, November 28th, of cancer, which he had been battling privately for several years.”

“We are all shocked after this terrible news,” LVMH founder Bernard Arnault added. “Virgil was not only a genius designer, a visionary, he was also a man with a beautiful soul and great wisdom. The LVMH family joins me in this moment of great sorrow, and we are all thinking of his loves ones after the passing of their husband, their father, their brother, or their friend.”

Abloh elevated in the fashion world in the 2010s and his Off-White designs took simple additions handwriting onto classic designs and models and adding his own touch.

This story is developing.

Remembering Virgil Abloh: Twitter Reacts To The Death Of A Fashion Revolutionary

Remembering Virgil Abloh: Twitter Reacts To The Death Of A Fashion Revolutionary

Remembering Virgil Abloh: Twitter Reacts To The Death Of A Fashion Revolutionary

[caption id="attachment_5187403" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Jonathan Rebboah/News Pictures/WENN.com / WENN[/caption] It's the kind of news you hate to hear, especially with a person who still had so many years to live. Yet here we are: Days after we gathered to give thanks with friends, family and our close circle, revolutionary designer and artist Virgil Abloh has passed away. He was 41 years old. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Pg9GEvCa7w Louis Vuitton released a statement on Abloh’s passing, writing, “LVMH, Louis Vuitton and Off White are devastated to announce his passing. “We are all shocked after this terrible news,” LVMH founder Bernard Arnault added. “Virgil was not only a genius designer, a visionary, he was also a man with a beautiful soul and great wisdom. The LVMH family joins me in this moment of great sorrow, and we are all thinking of his loves ones after the passing of their husband, their father, their brother, or their friend.” The revolutionary designer lost his fight with cancer on Sunday, November 28. Take a look at early reactions to his sudden passing in the gallery below.

