Post & Delete: Did Saweetie Make It Instagram Official With New Boo Lil Baby?

When they say Instagram detectives work harder and faster than the FBI, they weren’t lying!

After last years very public breakup with fellow artist and Atlanta native, Quavo rumors began swirling that Saweetie had a new boo! Just weeks ago she was spotted giving piano lessons to Snowfall star, Damson Idris and the fans almost had a heart attack.The two spoke little of the interaction and neither side confirmed any rumors but ever since then the trolls have been working hard to link the rapper with a new prospect.

For the record, I never believed that the two were a an item. It was definitely giving “friends” if you ask me but that’s neither here nor there. The latest news is that Saweetie is now dating rapper, Lil Baby who just so happens to be label mates with Quavo as well. To be honest, he just seems more her speed and a much better match! Last week rumors spread that Lil Baby allegedly dropped a light $100K on a shopping spree just for Saweetie. Once word got around, Baby quickly took to Twitter too dispel the rumor…kinda.

Hmmm… You can be single but the streets wanna know if you really dropped the BAG on the ICY princess!?

Now it seems that IG detectives have confirmed (allegedly) that the two may actually be an item! In a since deleted photo, Saweetie posted a carousel of photos in her “ICY Dump” filled with a bunch of photos from the holiday to her page but it was the last photo that had everyone talking. Saweetie was seen sitting on the lap of her mystery man but of course she made sure to crop the face out. Instagram detectives were quickly able to match the outfit of the man in her photo to an old picture on Lil Baby’s instagram and Twitter page!

Lil baby came through with his own post and delete after a slew of fans began leaving snowflake emojis under his photos.

His on again, off again girlfriend and mother of his child, Jayda Cheaves also began trending and felt like she had to jump in the mix. As for Quavo, he basically said, it ain’t no fun if the homies can’t have none. Could he be hinting that he’s open to a possible romance with Jayda Wayda?

Quavo’s sister Shara, who was very outspoken during the breakup between Saweetie and her brother even added to the drama by reposting a photo of Jayda saying she approves of the two dating. This is all getting VERY messy honey. I’m sure Saweetie didn’t think that her lil photo would cause all this commotion but we will definitely be tapped in as it all unfolds.

