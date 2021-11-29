Former OSHP trooper found guilty of sex crimes is sentenced

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

According to NBC4i, A former Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper found guilty of several sex crimes was sentenced Monday

Christopher Ward was sentenced to three years in prison, according to the Preble County Common Pleas Court bailiff. He was taken into custody following the sentencing hearing.

Ward was found guilty in 2019 of one count of sexual battery and three counts of gross sexual imposition.

Five women and a minor accused Ward of inappropriate touching.

