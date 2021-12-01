Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Launches Production Company, House Eleven10 & Inks Netflix Partnership

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Emmy award-winning actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II launched his own production company, House Eleven10, and inks a creative partnership with Netflix.

Abdul-Mateen and House Eleven10 join forces with Netflix, with the Candyman actor starring in and producing films for the streamer under his new production banner.

According to Variety, the company is named as an homage to his childhood home in Oakland, and House Eleven10 aims to “be a place where the legacy of the stories from Abdul-Mateen II’s youth will live on in creative form; a home for different narrative universes, illustrating both the magic and humanity within them including extraordinary stories about ordinary people.”

“I am so proud of the vision of House Eleven10 and couldn’t be more excited about Netflix’s shared passion for the ideas we’d like to put into the world,” Abdul-Mateen II said in a statement to the publication.

Abdul-Mateen goes on to share his vision or the production company and new Netflix deal.

“I want our films and shows to be soulful in their world-building and dynamic in their character. We want to employ a creative process that makes space for magic and humanity in various narrative universes, and across all genres,” he continued. “House Eleven10 seeks to showcase the talent of traditionally underrepresented or overlooked communities within the industry by including diverse filmmakers, writers, and staff throughout our projects.”

Adbul-Mateen’s partnership with Netflix will continue the acclaimed actor’s phenomenal run with the streamer. His journey began with his first professional role in The Get Down in 2016 and continued with Black Mirror, First Match and The Trial of the Chicago 7.

The announcement continues his steady progression in the industry. In 2020, Abdul-Mateen earned his first Emmy award for his performance as Cal Abar/Dr. Manhattan in the critically-acclaimed HBO film, Watchmen. He also starred in the widely talked about 2021 remake of Candyman from director Nia DaCosta.

The actor is not finished yet. He will reimagine the iconic character Morpheus in The Matrix Resurrections. Abdul-Mateen will also star opposite Jake Gyllenhaal in Michael Bay’s Ambulance. The actor is set to reprise his role as David Kane/Black Manta in DC’s Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom starring Jason Momoa.

In addition to his leading acting roles, Abdul-Mateen II will executive produce several of his upcoming projects, including Emergency Contact (with Dwayne Johnson and Beau Flynn) and Blitz Bazawule’s series The Scent of Burnt Flowers, which will be produced under his House Eleven10 banner.

