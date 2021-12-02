Casey Goodson Jr.’s family sues Jason Meade, Franklin County

According to NBC4i, the family of Casey Goodson Jr. filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against Franklin County and former deputy Jason Meade on Thursday, hours after criminal charges were filed in Goodson’s death.
The lawsuit was filed on the behalf of Goodson’s estate in U.S. District Court. It did not specify a dollar amount, asking for that to be determined at trial, but alleges excessive force, wrongful death and a Monell claim of misconduct by law enforcement.
RELATED STORY: Murder charges against Jason Meade filed in death of Casey Goodson Jr.
On Dec. 4, 2020, Meade was coming off an assignment with the U.S. Marshal’s fugitive task force when he spotted Goodson and followed him back to a family residence on Estates Place on Columbus’ north side.
Meade’s attorney has said that Goodson waved a firearm and refused commands to drop it.
