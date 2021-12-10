Columbus Police receive tips in triple homicide

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

According to NBC4i,Investigators announced that they are receiving tips surrounding the shooting deaths of two young children and a young man on the city’s southeast side.

Police were called to Kodiak Drive on Tuesday evening. There, they found shooting victims Londynn Wall’neal, 6, Demitrius Wall’neal, 9, and Charles Wade, 22. All three were pronounced dead a short time later.

Detective Terry Kelley said, on Wednesday, that a lot of rounds were fired and police were looking for at least two suspects.

