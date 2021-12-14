According to NBC4i, Columbus police said they have arrested a 15-year-old male who brought a gun to Centennial High School on Tuesday morning.
Police report that the security staff at Centennial was contacted by a student around 7:45 a.m., who said the suspect, also a student at the school, had a gun in his backpack.
Security located the suspect inside the school and found a gun inside his backpack loaded with 29 bullets, according to police. He was arrested on charges of conveying, possessing a gun in a school zone and carrying concealed weapons.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Children may have been targets in triple homicide, Columbus police say
- Police arrest 15-year old who brought gun to Centennial High School
- A24 Doesn’t Miss: Explore The Multiverse In Upcoming Sci-Fi Adventure Film ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’
- Report: Tory Lanez Allegedly Shouted ‘Dance B*tch’ At Megan Thee Stallion When He Shot Her
- Instagram Is Bringing Back A New Version Of Its Original Chronological Feed After Users Begged FOR YEARS
- TRIED IT: The Pottle Mix Helped Me Step My At-Home Nail Game Up
- Teyana Taylor Teams Up With Darling Hair Extensions For A Textured Hairline
- ‘Passing’ for White IRL: The Horrifying Things White People Tell This Black Woman
- Zendaya Coleman Makes Spiderwebs Look Alluring In This Custom Valentino Dress
- Cardi B To Drop New Album In 2022
Police arrest 15-year old who brought gun to Centennial High School was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com