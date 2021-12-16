LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Power 107.5 CLOSE

55-years-old where? Janet Jackson posted a gorgeous picture of her perfectly beat face (to her Instagram feed) for her six million followers to admire, and you better believe her makeup was all that and then some!

When it comes to makeup, there is a such thing as doing too much. However, Ms. Jackson’s (if ya nasty) makeup artist (Preston Meneses) managed to get the art just right. There wasn’t a stroke out of place on Janet’s face, and her contour was stunning. Her eyeshadow brought out the brown color in her pupils, and her lashes fell perfectly over her eyes. Her eyebrows were strategically lined up, and her nude lipstick brought her entire face together.

To go with her beautifully painted face, Janet rocked a black turtleneck top and a matching black turban that wrapped around black and blue braids that set at the top of her head. This fabulous boho chic look that Janet gave the ‘Gram had us reminiscing about her trendsetting 90’s styles, and we love it!

Of course, Janet’s fans were here for her impeccably beat face and lovely picture. Actress Viola Davis had to stop her scrolling to leave the comment “Beautiful ” under Janet’s post. While another follower wrote, “Omg Janet you are so beautiful and haven’t aged a bit. That’s my AUNTY THOUGH .”

This post was definitely makeup inspiration. We sure will be saving it for our next beat session.

DON’T MISS…

5 Reasons Janet Jackson Is Undoubtedly The ‘Queen Of Pop’

Janet Jackson’s Former Wardrobe Stylist Speaks On Infamous Halftime Nip Slip: ‘Somebody Didn’t Protect My Friend’

Lewk Of The Week: Janet Jackson’s Waist Is Snatched In This Alexander Wang Black Leather Trench

Janet Jackson Pulls The Face Card With Her Latest Instagram Post was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Power 107.5: