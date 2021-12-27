[Photos] Saweetie cuts hair bald in new stunning Bikini photos!

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Saweetie is taking the New Year New Me saying to a whole new level! The Grammy nominated artist had one hell of a 2021 as far as headlines are concerned. She and her Ex-man Quavo (of the Migos) broke up and he took back a Bentley he bought her then rapped about it in a song. Saweetie also partnered with fast food giant McDonalds for her own meal on the menu. Towards the end of the year Sweetie also found out that she had been nominated for not one but TWO Grammies for Best New Artist and Best Rap Song at the 2022 ceremony. Now she’s ending the year with a new look just in time to ring in 2022!

