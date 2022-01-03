LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Power 107.5 CLOSE

Our future is a reflection of the seeds we sow today, let’s make Black History. Radio One Cleveland Future History Makers 2022, recognizing those who are making history in the Cleveland community. Do you know a future history maker? We want to honor them! Nominate the person you feel is making a difference in the lives of our youth. It could be an entrepreneur, mentor, teacher, coach, or even a community leader. The nomination period begins January 3rd and ends January 16th. Voting begins January 17th and ends January 23rd.

Honor your Future History Makers today by nominating them below!

Future History Makers brought to you by Gentleman’s Jack, and Radio One Cleveland!

Nominate Today: Future History Makers 2022 was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Also On Power 107.5: