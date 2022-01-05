YIKES!! Ruler Of Dubai Makes History Paying Out Millions In Alimony!

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

The ruler of Dubai is coming off some major coins after his divorce settlement has been reached. He has been summoned to pay over $730 million, the most British history!

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, 72, will have to pay out a lump sum of about $333 million by March 2022 to his now ex-wife Princess Haya Bint Al Hussein. Then, he must immediately cover the school costs for both of their children, 14 year old Al Jalila and 9 year old Zayed. Lastly, he must provide $385 million to cover future alimony payments.

Despite having an endless amount of money to now rely on, it is not to be hidden that Princess Haya has felt she was in real danger on more than one occasion. In fact, in 2019 it was revealed that she and her children fled from Dubai to Britain, after an affair with a bodyguard came to the surface and he threatened to expose her. A large amount of the money she will be receiving is to be put towards security alone for her and the kids.

“Absolutely uniquely, the main threat they face is from [the sheikh] himself not from outside sources,” Judge Philip Moor shared of sheikh Mohammed, who is currently the vice president and prime minister of the United Arab Emirates.

Sheikh has allegedly abducted two of his own daughters in the past and was found to have used elite special spy software to hack into his ex-wife’s and legal teams phones. Both accusations he has denied.

“I really want to be free and I want them to be free,” Princess Haya told the court.

$733 million is the most ever ordered in a divorce settlement by a British court, superceeding the previous record of $600 million that Russian billionaire Farkad Akhmedov settled to pay in his 2016 divorce.

Source: Hollywood Unlocked

