Steve Harvey Trends On Social Media After Stepping Out In A Fly Silk Ensemble

Steve Harvey’s fashion game has been on another level lately and we’re loving the newfound style on the comedian! Taking to Instagram, the 64-year-old television personality stepped out in a white silk wrap spring 2022 Dunhill shirt and fall 2021 pink Tom Ford slacks. Styled by Elly Karamoh, the entertainer paired the look with white crocodile shoes and posed with his hands in his pockets for his 7.3 million Instagram followers.

Check out the fly look below.

Although the look was worn for Harvey’s press run while promoting his new show, Judge Steve Harvey, his Instagram followers were showing love to the look online as many of the entertainer’s Instagram followers flooded his comment section with their stamps of approval. One wrote, “whoever your stylist is deserves a raise ,” while another said, “Unk be applying pressure all the time!! #ThatBoyBeSharp.”

But this wasn’t the only look we were loving on Harvey as he took to the social media platform earlier this week to show off his all-black look ensemble. For this look, he opted for a v-neck black sweater and black leather slacks. He paired the look with black rubber soles shoes and was all smiles for an appearance on The Jimmy Kimmel Show while promoting his new show.

We’re loving Steve Harvey’s fashion choices lately!

