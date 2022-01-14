Tiffany Haddish Arrested After Allegedly Falling Asleep At The Wheel

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Tiffany Haddish was arrested early this morning, Friday, January 14. The comedian allegedly fell asleep at the wheel according to a report by Georgia’s Peachtree Police Department. According to E! News, the report stated that officers responded to a 911 call about a “driver asleep at the wheel” at 2:30 a.m.

Assistant Chief of Police Matt Myers made a statement to E! News about the event, explaining, “While en route, an officer observed a vehicle matching the description and ultimately conducted a traffic stop as the vehicle pulled into the yard of a residence.”

After further investigation, Tiffany was arrested for driving under the influence, according to police, and the 42-year-old actor was transported to Fayette County Jail. However, she was soon released shortly after on a $1,666 bond around 6:30 a.m. this morning, according to a report from TMZ.

In spite of the recent news, Tiffany is set to soon star in AppleTV+’s The Afterparty, and recently made headlines after she split with Common after one year of dating. In December, Common told Fox Soul what led to the breakup, explaining that their schedules made it difficult for the relationship to continue after the global lockdown ended. “Once Tiffany and I got back on the move, it really didn’t allow for us to spend as much time and put as much energy into our relationship,” he said. “I don’t think the love really dispersed. I just think we weren’t feeding the relationship.”

We hope all is well with the Girls Trip star!

