Betty White Special Coming To NBC!

The world lost an icon right before the new year. Legendary actress and comedian, Betty White passed just weeks before her 100th birthday. In celebration of her life and legacy NBC announced it will be airing a one-hour primetime special on Monday, January 31st at 10 p.m.

The special honoring Betty, will be titled, “Celebrating Betty White: America’s Golden Girl,” will include interviews with White’s friends and celebrities who knew her and will “pay tribute” to the star, according to a network release.

Betty White was truly a trailblazer throughout her entire career. Best known for her roles on two of the most successful sitcoms of all time, “The Golden Girls” and “Mary Tyler Moore.” White won three Emmys for those roles and and added two primetime Emmys for other TV credits. She also won a Grammy and two SAG Awards during her life.

During the special fans can look forward to memorable “clips that best capture White’s irreverent tone, spirit and impeccable comedic timing that are a hallmark of her decades-long career,” as part of the program.

Make sure you catch “Celebrating Betty White: America’s Golden Girl,” Monday, Jan. 31, 2022 at 10 p.m. on NBC4.

Source: NBC4i

