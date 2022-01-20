The QuickSilva Show
Diva’s Daily Dirt: Nick Cannon Opens Up About His Insecurities

Nick Cannon

Provided By Nick Cannon

Nick Cannon Opens Up About His Insecurities

 

Nick Cannon is opening up about his insecurities on a panel full of his buddies. The Nick Cannon Show recently held a panel of seven men, including Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Chris Distefano, Rip Michaels, and Dr. Ish Major, a board-certified psychiatrist and relationship expert, where they exchanged some pretty interesting topics. Cannon, a father of seven, even admits that he has insecurities about his slim body and that he tries to cover up.

 

“I’ve been skinny all my life. So therefore, I never like to be completely naked [when intimate]. I hide under the covers.. As much as I boast about being in shape. “

 

 

One may find themselves asking how a man with such talent and class who has been able to pull such beautiful Hollywood women, also happens to not like to be seen naked, even though he has a perfect body?!

 

Diva's Daily Dirt: Nick Cannon Opens Up About His Insecurities

