Nick Cannon Opens Up About His Insecurities
Nick Cannon is opening up about his insecurities on a panel full of his buddies. The Nick Cannon Show recently held a panel of seven men, including Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Chris Distefano, Rip Michaels, and Dr. Ish Major, a board-certified psychiatrist and relationship expert, where they exchanged some pretty interesting topics. Cannon, a father of seven, even admits that he has insecurities about his slim body and that he tries to cover up.
“I’ve been skinny all my life. So therefore, I never like to be completely naked [when intimate]. I hide under the covers.. As much as I boast about being in shape. “
One may find themselves asking how a man with such talent and class who has been able to pull such beautiful Hollywood women, also happens to not like to be seen naked, even though he has a perfect body?!
Antonio Brown Talks Mental Health and Reassures Fans
On a teaser clip of an upcoming episode of the #IAmAthlete podcast, Antonio Brown is speaking out about his most recent dramatic exit from the field.
The star player shines light on what professional athletes deal with when it comes to CTE and makes it clear that nothing is wrong with his mental health.
Diva's Daily Dirt: Nick Cannon Opens Up About His Insecurities