According to NBC4i, Columbus police have issued an arrest warrant for a suspect in a west Columbus double murder that happened in 2020.
According to the Columbus Division of Police, around 11:18 p.m., Aug. 5, 2020, officers were dispatched to the 4800 block of Timberwood Drive N. on the report of a shooting.
When officers arrived on scene, they found Marquayvius Lamar McGill, 24, and Dominique Jquez Freeman, 21, suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.
Another victim, a 26-year-old man, was also injured with a gunshot wound to the foot.
For the full NBC4 story click here https://www.nbc4i.com/news/local-news/columbus/iowa-man-identified-as-suspect-in-2020-columbus-double-murder/
Iowa man identified as suspect in 2020 Columbus double murder
Iowa man identified as suspect in 2020 Columbus double murder was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com