Marsai Martin and her dad, Joshua Martin are father-daughter goals as the duo has teamed up with popular clothing brand, Hollister, to launch the latest denim campaign, RESPECT THE JEANS.

The new campaign will celebrate the brand’s widest-fit and trendy “dad jeans” assortment, encompassing Hollister’s wide-leg jeans for dads that are bold, confident, and trend-forward without trying too hard. The actress and her dad will be flooding #HollisterTok, Hollister’s TikTok, with all of the style wisdom you could possibly need in this lifetime from the Martin Family. The first of many posts went live today and showed a super cute photo of the father-daughter duo rocking their comfy, wide-leg Hollister dad jeans.

“Dad Jeans Energy Thank you to the @hollisterco team for having my Dad and I . #ad,” the Black-ish star captioned the family photo. Check it out below.

The 17-year-old is also sharing her style tips in honor of the dad jeans campaign, including simple ways to style your dad jeans to make them trendy, comfy, and cool. Check out Marsai’s three style tips below!

Step 1: Go Full Retro

Embrace the throwback styles your Dad used to rock! Pair your favorite Hollister Dad jeans with an oversized polo or button-down (or do what I do and borrow it from Dad’s closet!)

Oversized Plaid Flannel Shirt

Ultra High-Rise Ripped Light Wash Dad Jeans

Step 2: Balance out the Baggy

Pair your baggiest Hollister Dad jeans with your favorite crop top or graphic baby tee to balance out the loose fit on the bottom!

Satin Corset Top

Ultra High-Rise Patchwork Dad Jeans

Step 3: Dress them up!

If dads can wear their jeans to every occasion, why can’t we? Throw on a nicer top with your Hollister Dad jeans and slip on a cute pair of heels or sandals to dress up your look!

Cinched Chiffon Top

Ultra High-Rise Black Patchwork Dad Jeans

Beauties, how would you style your dad jeans?

Marsai Martin And Her Dad Show Us How To Style ‘Dad Jeans’ In New Hollister Campaign was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

