GOP Senator Suggests Biden’s Black Woman Nominee Wouldn’t Know ‘A Law Book From A J.Crew Catalog’

Republicans had no problem electing Donald Trump to the highest office in the country despite him not having a single day’s experience in American politics.

Those same Republicans didn’t bat an eye when Donald Trump appointed Ben Carson as Secretary of Housing and Urban Development despite him not having any experience in Housing and/or development.

Cities and States have elected mayors and governors who never held office a day in their lives prior.

The Republican outrage over President Joe Biden‘s pledge to nominate a Black woman for the next Supreme Court Justice isn’t about their fear that someone unqualified will end up on the bench—they’re just racist. (I know, Carson is technically Black, but that’s one hell of a “technically.”)

They’re also sexist, but not so sexist that they had any issue when Trump pledged to pick a woman for the position before nominating Amy Coney Barrett, or when Ronald Reagan pledged the same before nominating Sandra Day O’Connor. They didn’t have a problem with celebrating Sarah Palin being a heartbeat away from the presidency despite her constantly demonstrating that she doesn’t actually know anything about anything.

But booooy, they sure do appear to take issue with the very thought of any Black woman in power who isn’t named Candace Owens, Winsome Sears or Condoleeza Rice. (White conservatives literally suggested Owens for the justice seat. But nah, I’m sure it’s all about qualifications.)

The misogynoir is all in the language.

Vanity Fair reported that U.S. Senator and Judiciary Committee member John Kennedy (R-La.) said Tuesday of Biden’s promise, “No. 1, I want a nominee who knows a law book from a J.Crew catalog. No. 2, I want a nominee who’s not going to try to rewrite the Constitution every other Thursday to try to advance a ‘woke agenda.’”

No. 3, Kennedy is racist and sexist AF.

Biden never said he was going to pick any random Black woman for the job. There’s absolutely no reason to think there aren’t plenty of Black women who have the legal experience to qualify them for the position. (Not that legal experience is actually a requirement for a justice seat anyway.) But in Kennedy’s Klan-ish mind, any selected Black woman, just by virtue of being a Black woman, is likely so dumb that she couldn’t differentiate “a law book from a J.Crew catalog.” (Not that Black women specifically shopping at J. Crew is even a thing. Kennedy isn’t just a racist, he’s a racist who can’t even get his racial stereotypes right.)

And as for his fake fear that Biden’s Black woman nominee is “going to try to rewrite the Constitution every other Thursday to try to advance a ‘woke agenda,’”—fool, please—white conservative legislators are in virtually every red state in America are rewriting the First Amendment in an attempt to ban Black history into oblivion based on lies and anti-critical race theory propaganda right now.

Kennedy doesn’t have a general problem with biased agendas influencing laws and policy—he’s just racist.

And obviously, he isn’t the only one who can only imagine Black women as “lesser.”

Vanity Fair also noted that Mississippi Republican Roger Wicker claimed Biden’s ultimate pick will be a “beneficiary” of affirmative action—a thing white women benefit the most from, yet Wicker didn’t have that same smoke for Barrett.

According to the Daily Beast, former Cato Institute vice president Ilya Shapiro said in a since-deleted tweet: “Objectively best pick for Biden is Sri Srinivasan, who is solid prog and v smart. Even has identity politics benefit of being first Asian (Indian) American. But alas doesn’t fit into the last intersectionality hierarchy so we’ll get a lesser black woman.”

This is a good time to remind you that Texas Senator Ted Cruz claimed Biden’s pledge to Black women is “actually an insult to Black women.”

Well, if Cruz wanted to see actual insults to Black women, he needn’t look any further than the white men in his own party.

GOP Senator Suggests Biden’s Black Woman Nominee Wouldn’t Know ‘A Law Book From A J.Crew Catalog’ was originally published on newsone.com