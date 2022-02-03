CLOSE
According to NBC4i, Columbus City Schools announced it has canceled classes Friday due to the winter storm crossing Ohio.
The district said there will be no remote learning or in-person classes, and all athletic events and extracurriculars will be canceled Friday as well.
All athletic and extracurricular activities scheduled for Saturday, February 5, will continue as scheduled.
For the full NBC4 story click here: https://www.nbc4i.com/news/local-news/columbus/columbus-city-schools-cancels-classes-for-friday/
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Columbus City Schools cancels classes for Friday
- GOP Senator Suggests Biden’s Black Woman Nominee Wouldn’t Know ‘A Law Book From A J.Crew Catalog’
- Karrueche Serves Retro Realness In Bantu Knots And A 70’s-Inspired Ensemble
- WTF?: Judges Walk Off Set After Rudy Giuliani Is Revealed As Contestant On ‘The Masked Singer’
- Emira D’spain Becomes Victoria’s Secret First Black Trans Model
- Kanye West Is Disrupting The World Of Education With Donda Academy
- Beauty Bosses: From Annie Turnbo Malone & Madam C.J. Walker To Monique Rodriguez & Mielle Organics
- The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s “Anniversary Vibes” | Episode 53
- Rihanna Shows Off Her Growing Baby Bump On Instagram
- ‘Baby Boy’ Actress A.J. Johnson Describes Threesome With Two Men As “Best 50th Birthday Ever”
Columbus City Schools cancels classes for Friday was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com
Also On Power 107.5: