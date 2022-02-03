LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Power 107.5 CLOSE

According to NBC4i, Columbus City Schools announced it has canceled classes Friday due to the winter storm crossing Ohio.

The district said there will be no remote learning or in-person classes, and all athletic events and extracurriculars will be canceled Friday as well.

All athletic and extracurricular activities scheduled for Saturday, February 5, will continue as scheduled.

For the full NBC4 story click here: https://www.nbc4i.com/news/local-news/columbus/columbus-city-schools-cancels-classes-for-friday/

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The Latest:

Columbus City Schools cancels classes for Friday was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On Power 107.5: