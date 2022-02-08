Beauty Influencer Nyane Talks Morphe Cosmetics Fierce Fairytale Collaboration: ‘It’s Fun, Bold, And A Beautiful Merge Of Colors’

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Beauties, if you’re looking to spice up your makeup routine, then look no further than Morphe Cosmetics, as the brand has just teamed up with beauty and fashion influencer Nyane for an exclusive collection you won’t want to miss! As an artist known for color-coordinating her bright and bold makeup looks with matching eyes and lips, Nyane knows a thing or two about vibrant looks and making a statement when it comes to glam. And if you’re anything like the fashion influencer and ready to take risks when it comes to your makeup routine, then Morphe X Nyane Fierce Fairytale Collection is the perfect collaboration for you! The Fairytale Collection includes four fierce and bold products, including the Fierce Fairytale Artistry Palette, a 30-pan palette of fantastical, richly pigmented shades. The Fierce Fairytale 6-piece Eye Brush Set + Bag is a vibrant array of monochromatic super-soft synthetic brushes for the eyes. The Fierce Fairytale 6-piece Color Pencil Setallows you to line and define with a bright bunch of powerful pigments that glide on smooth for bold strokes of color. And finally, the Fierce Fairytale Lipstick Trio provides full-coverage, and super-pigmented color in a single swipe. The best part is that each product from the collection is affordable, ranging in prices from $15 – $30 depending on which set you to choose!

To celebrate the launch, we chatted with Nyane on the new collaboration, what beauty lovers can expect, and even got insight into her own beauty routine. Check out our exclusive interview below.

HelloBeautiful: What can beauty lovers expect from this collaboration with Morphe?

Nyane: A fierce fairytale, powerful and vibrant colors, subtle shimmery tones. My Fierce Fairytale Collection is for everyone, and for every skin tone. It’s fun, bold and a beautiful merge of colors that will boost your confidence when wearing.

HelloBeautiful: Why was it important to you to team up with Morphe?

Nyane: Morphe is a super diverse brand and known for their inclusivity, so having the opportunity to team up together and create this collection is the most exciting opportunity I’ve had in the beauty industry. Morphe executed my vision perfectly, I wouldn’t have asked for any other brand to have partnered with.

HelloBeautiful: What’s your favorite part of the collection?

Nyane: I’m obsessed with the color theme we went for, especially the lipstick shades. They are so bold and empowering. The compactness of the lipsticks makes it especially easy to carry around, love that about it! But the overall collection really stole my heart, it’s a real fierce fairytale. It’s my dream collection and seeing it come to life is awesome!

HelloBeautiful: What do you say to beauty lovers who might be scared to experiment with bold colors?

Nyane: Go bold or go home, haha I’m only kidding. My Fierce Fairytale Palette will guide all the beauty lovers who are shy to experiment with bold colors due to some of the subtle shades added to the palette. Start off with a subtle shade like Strange (a soft lavender), then build it with a much more intense shade like Mpona (a deep royal blue). Pairing your bold eye look with a neutral lipstick like the shade Viera let’s you focus on the eyes but also keeps it bold but subtle.

HelloBeautiful: Tell us your beauty routine.

Nyane: My morning routine is pretty simple, I use as little products on my face as possible. I swear by Frank Body face cleanser or scrub then finish off with some cold-pressed coconut oil. I then repeat the same routine in the evening. Of course, everything in between changes up from day-to-day but always with Morphe on hand. That’s why my Fierce Fairytale Collection is so great, you can have it on hand every day and every day you can have a totally new look!

The Morphe X Nyane Fierce Fairytale Collection launches on Monday, February 14 on Morphe.com and in Morphe stores. Will you cop?

Beauty Influencer Nyane Talks Morphe Cosmetics Fierce Fairytale Collaboration: ‘It’s Fun, Bold, And A Beautiful Merge Of Colors’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

