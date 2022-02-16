The 614
Columbus mask order could end in ‘weeks,’ mayor says

Vice President Kamala Harris Visit Columbus Ohio

According to NBC4i, Mask orders in Columbus and some Franklin County suburbs may be closer to ending.

The officer of Mayor Andrew Ginther said Wednesday that city leaders from Columbus, Bexley, Whitehall and Worthington met with Dr. Mysheika Roberts, the Columbus public health commissioner, and Joe Mazzola, Franklin County health commissioner, for an update on the spread of COVID-19. Each community has a public mask order in place.

According to a news release from Ginther, if transmission rates and hospitalizations continue their dramatic decline, mask orders could be lifted “in the coming weeks.”

For the full NBC4 story go to https://www.nbc4i.com/news/local-news/columbus-mask-order-could-end-in-weeks-mayor-says/

 

