The epic saga of Kanye West and his nonstop attempt to get the attention of pending ex-wife Kim Kardashian has turned into a circus in itself. During the midst of it all, including a brief relationship with Uncut Gems actress Julia Fox, Ye also managed to create headlines after being linked to a mystery woman named Chaney Jones that bears a striking resemblance to Kim from all angles.

Not only is the rumored relationship beginning to look more and more valid, the pair was also seen together at his recent DONDA 2 listening event with Janey dressed in a near-identical outfit that The Kardashians star wore herself at his first listening event in Atlanta last summer.

As TMZ noted (seen above), Jones was seen tagging along with Ye backstage during the entire duration of the event. The outlet went along to post a side-by-side photo of her next to Kim from the aforementioned ATL listening, and it’s hard not to see the similarities. From their matching body types and hairstyles, both in color and length, all the way down to the leather bodysuits, Chaney appears to be the latest of Kanye’s female “muses” that he’s styling to replace his superstar ex while simultaneously trying to sabotage Kim’s current relationship with SNL cast member Pete Davidson.

However, it was the identical Rick Owens sunglasses that sealed the deal of Jones possibly pulling a “singe white female” on Kim.

There’s no telling where this tale will go next, but we can only hope everyone involved finds happiness in the long run. At the very least, we at least want Ye to understand that he can’t have a Kim clone and the real thing at the same time!

Kanye West’s Rumored Fling Joins Him At ‘DONDA 2’ Miami Listening Dressed Exactly Like Kim Kardashian was originally published on blackamericaweb.com