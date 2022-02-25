Mask Mandates Dropped In Two Central Ohio School Districts!

CLOSE
With COVID-19 still plaguing the world, many requirements and mandates are slowly dissipating. Two different school districts found in central Ohio have decided to cease and desist their mask mandates. The two school districts are Groveport Madison and Worthington.
Both districts dropped mandates for all students and staff and they may not be the only districts found in central Ohio following this trend.
During a recent school board meeting, the Groveport Madison district will only recommend mask usage. This coming on the heels of the districts most recent update, reflecting only one active COVID-19 case.
In Worthington, the only item discussed during their school board meeting was the mask mandate.
Also On Power 107.5: