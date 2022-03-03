The 614
HomeThe 614

Columbus City Schools dropping mask mandate

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Power 107.5
CLOSE

 

According to NBC4i, The Columbus City School district is lifting its mask mandate, the district announced Thursday.

Beginning Tuesday, March 8, facemasks in school buildings and buses will be optional, following updated recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control, according to a news release from Columbus City Schools.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

“We continue to rely on the guidance of our local public health experts to make the best decisions for our district,” Columbus City Schools Superintendent and CEO Talisa Dixon said. “With cases declining and the City rescinding its universal mask mandate, we will make masks optional in our buildings and on our school buses beginning Tuesday, March 8.”

For the full NBC4 story click here

 

 

The Latest:

Columbus City Schools dropping mask mandate  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On Power 107.5:
St. Jude Donation Gif 2022
Videos
Latest
Close