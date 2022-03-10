LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Power 107.5 CLOSE

The podcasters are podcasting again! The men of the “Hardly Initiated” podcast discuss if Black men are less attracted to successful Black women. Watch the clip and let us know your thoughts.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Now you know we had to ask the Hustlers weigh in! The full clip is more insightful when it comes to understanding the men’s perspective on the show. Listen to it and let us know which Hustler you agree with most. Listen to The Morning Hustle weekdays from 6-10 AM!

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

Are Black Men Less Attracted To Successful Black Women? was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Also On Power 107.5: