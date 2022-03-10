LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Jordyn Woods is no stranger to a casual slay, and this time around she’s giving us a glimpse of the process. The 24-year-old socialite took to Instagram to show off her makeup skills and she finished the reel off with a little outfit inspiration.

Her final look featured a black crop top, black pants, a $6,250 Louis Vuitton jacket and Givenchy boots.

Woods is a fan of mixing high fashion items with affordable, everyday pieces. “I focus more on designer when it comes to shoes and bags, but as for clothing, I just think that it is what you make it. I don’t think that style has to be expensive,” she said in an interview with Essence. “I think it’s really just how you style it, your confidence, and how you wear it. That really sets the tone. It doesn’t matter how much you’ve spent on it but it’s more about how you rock it and how you carry yourself and the pieces,” she continued.

With today’s fashion being hyper-focused on the flashier side of things, Woods provides a nice balance of luxury and modesty. She is a duality of simple fast-fashion and expensive statement pieces – like her $6,250 Louis Vuitton varsity jacket. What do you think? Would you purchase?

Jordyn Woods Serves A Casual Slay In A $6,250 Louis Vuitton Varsity Jacket was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

