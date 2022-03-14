LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Power 107.5 CLOSE

On Today’s Asking For A Friend our girl Nicole called us and needed some advice. One of her close friends just had a child but she doesn’t believe he is the biological father! She claims that after meeting his best friend the resemblance is uncanny! Now she wants to know if she should push her friend to get a paternity test or mind her business. She doesn’t want to lose her friend or cause unnecessary drama. Listen and let us know what you do.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Listen to The Morning Hustle with Headkrack and Lore’l weekdays from 6-10 AM ET

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

Asking For A Friend: Should I tell him That I Don’t Think It’s His Child? was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Also On Power 107.5: