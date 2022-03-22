Diva’s Daily Dirt: Pharrell’s Black Ambition Nonprofit Accepting Applications + Will Beyoncé Open the 2022 Oscars?

LISTEN LIVE . LIKE US ON FACEBOOK . FOLLOW US ON TWITTER .

Will Beyoncé Open the 2022 Oscars?

Is Beyonce opening up at the 2022 Oscars? That’s the latest rumor when it comes to this Sunday’s big night! Sources report the superstar will be opening the show with ‘Be Alive’ her hit song from the ‘King Richard’ soundtrack, which also happens to be nominated for Best Original Song.

The report states that Beyonce could perform live from the same tennis courts in Compton that was showcased in the film. If this performance rumor is indeed true, Beyonce joins Sheila E., DJ D-Nice, Travis Barker and so many more.

The 2022 Oscars air this Sunday, March 27th at 8 pm.