Diva’s Daily Dirt: Kanye Drops Out Of Coachella & Will Smith Resigns From Film Academy

Kanye Drops Out Of Coachella 2022 Two Weeks Before Kick-Off

Sources say Kanye has dropped out of the Coachella Music Festival just two weeks before the festival is set to kick off on April 15th. Initially, Kanye was set to perform and he had even promised to bring out Travis Scott. At this time it is unclear as to exactly why Ye has decided to pull himself out of the festival but there was a petition created by Change.org that called for Coachella to remove Ye from the lineup altogether due to his verbal online attacks against his ex-wife and her boyfriend Pete Davidson.

Will Smith Resigns From Film Academy

Will Smith issued a second apology after the infamous slap at the Oscars over the weekend.

This time, the actor apologized and resigned his membership from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. In a lengthy statement, the actor admitted that his actions were indeed “shocking, painful and inexcusable.” Smith went on to say that he was prepared to “accept any further consequences” that the academy’s board of governors “deems appropriate.”

“The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences,” Smith said, adding that he is “committed to doing the work to ensure that I never again allow violence to overtake reason.”

