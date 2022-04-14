The 614
Fans pay tribute to Dwayne Haskins at the Shoe

According to NBC4i, Ohio State University fans showed their outpouring love and support for Dwayne Haskins Saturday by stopping by Ohio Stadium.

Haskins, 24, died after being hit by a dump truck Saturday morning while walking on a highway in South Florida.

At the rotunda of the Horseshoe, two #7 jerseys, both in scarlet and in white, hung from the entrance gate in remembrance of the former Buckeye quarterback.

Fans also left flowers, a mini Buckeye helmet, and a sign reading, “Rest in peace, Dwayne Haskins, Number 7. Once a Buckeye, always a Buckeye. Thank you.”

 

On April 12, 2022 Ohio State fans, students, and football players gathered outside The Shoe to remember former Buckeye Dwayne Haskins.  Haskins passed away after being hit by a truck in Florida on Saturday, April 9th. Fans lit candles and left memorabilia at the Rotunda at The Shoe, music was played and kind words were shared. Haskins will remain in the hearts of Buckeyes forever.  See pictures below from the emotional tribute.

Fans pay tribute to Dwayne Haskins at the Shoe  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

