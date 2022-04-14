According to NBC4i, Ohio State University fans showed their outpouring love and support for Dwayne Haskins Saturday by stopping by Ohio Stadium.
Haskins, 24, died after being hit by a dump truck Saturday morning while walking on a highway in South Florida.
At the rotunda of the Horseshoe, two #7 jerseys, both in scarlet and in white, hung from the entrance gate in remembrance of the former Buckeye quarterback.
Fans also left flowers, a mini Buckeye helmet, and a sign reading, “Rest in peace, Dwayne Haskins, Number 7. Once a Buckeye, always a Buckeye. Thank you.”
For the full NBC4 story click here
Ohio State Fans Hold Candlelight Vigil in Memory of Dwayne Haskins
1. Fans and students attend a candlelight vigil in memory of Dwayne Haskins at Ohio StadiumSource:Getty 1 of 8
2. Former Ohio State Wide Receiver Chris FieldsSource:Getty 2 of 8
3. Ohio State Running back Master Teague III speaks at the vigilSource:Getty 3 of 8
4. Ohio State student William Adam Whitman plays CarmenSource:Getty 4 of 8
5. Candlelight Vigil Held for Dwayne Haskins Jr.Source:Getty 5 of 8
6. A fan has a quiet moment during the vigil for Dwayne Haskins Jr.Source:Getty 6 of 8
7. A fan has a quiet moment at the vigil for Dwayne Haskins Jr.Source:Getty 7 of 8
8. Ohio State Fans Hold Candlelight Vigil in Memory of Dwayne HaskinsSource:Getty 8 of 8
Fans pay tribute to Dwayne Haskins at the Shoe was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com