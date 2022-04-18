Megan Thee Stallion Debuts Pink And Blue Hair In Honor Of Coachella

Power 107.5 CLOSE

Megan Thee Stallion is still basking in her Coachella appearance from over the weekend and took to Instagram to share her colorful festival looks that we’re loving!

Taking to the platform, the rapper showed off her pink and blue hair rainbow colored hair which she wore in a high pony tail with a side bang and loose curls. She paired the look with blue and pink eye shadow and wore a blue and pink ensemble to match her colorful locs. The beauty took to Instagram to show off her new ‘do, first posting a video of herself debuting a snippet of her new song which she captioned the post, “If you was wondering YEAH BOY IM STILL THAT B**** Wondering if I should drop this before I perform at Coachella next weekend ”

She then posted a carousel from all of her Coachella looks, showing off the colorful ensemble as well as a few other looks from the annual music festival. Check it out below.

The beauty certainly did it up for her first Coachella, taking to the stage for her hour-long set on Saturday night. The 27 opened the stage with “Megan’s Piano” while wearing a asexy black and silver space-like one-piece with futuristic glasses. She then transitioned to her hit single, “Big Ole Freak” and kept the energy going all night, performing her hits like “WAP”, “Hot Girl Summer” and “Savage.”

Check out a snipper from Meg’s performance below.

