It feels like just yesterday that Malia and Sasha Obama were a pair of preteens running around The White House while their mom and dad, the beloved Michelle & Barack Obama, ran the country as First Lady and President of the United States.
Now that Malia and Sasha have both grown into young women, with the summer-born sisters soon turning 24 and 21, respectively, momma Michelle took a minute to speak on the reality of her forever baby girls having adult dating lives and bringing “grown men” home.
During a recent stop by The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Mrs. O spoke candidly on what it’s like to view her daughters as adults, reminiscing with the titular host about the time back in 2008 when the girls came to the show solely to see The Jonas Brothers. “They loved the Jonas Brothers. Now they are bringing grown men home,” the former First Lady said jokingly, also adding, “Before it was just, like, pop bands. Now they have boyfriends and real lives.”
Here’s more on Michelle Obama’s take on raising Sasha & Malia below, via Ellen:
“I listened to what my mother said when she was raising us. She said, ‘I’m not raising babies, I’m raising real people to be out in the world.’ And I kept that in mind with the girls.
I mean, they wouldn’t always be in that bubble of the White House, so they had to learn to make their beds. They had to learn how to drive. They had to learn how to be compassionate, independent, responsible people so that they entered the world as responsible, compassionate, capable people. And I think they are amazing young women because of that.”
As we all continue to miss The Obamas in the White House, watch Michelle Obama’s full interview with The Ellen Degeneres Show below to reflect on the good ol’ days:
Michelle Obama Speaks On Sasha & Malia’s Adult Dating Lives: “Now They Are Bringing Grown Men Home” was originally published on blackamericaweb.com