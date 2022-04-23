Kei-Touch celebrated the Historic Supreme Court confirmation of Ketanji Brown Jackson with Judge Brenda Branch and Judge Tamara Harris-Johnson. They shared their excitement of this moment that they never imagined to see, how young black girls can now aspire to serve the highest court of the land, how much progress has occurred in recent years and much more.
Judge Brenda Branch and Judge Tamara Harris Johnson l The Outlet With Kei-Touch was originally published on woldcnews.com