Today’s Asking For A Friend we got some help from our girl Eva Marcille who is our special guest host all week on The Morning Hustle!

We got a DM from someone who wishes to remain anonymous who said she helped her best friend out by using her car to pick up her boyfriend from the airport. She got into an accident and now she fell out with her friend because she doesn’t want to pay. Who do you think should have to pay?

She Wants Me To Pay For A Car Accident That Wasn’t My Fault! was originally published on themorninghustle.com