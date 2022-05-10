Jack Harlow and the City Girls setting out on Tour together

Power 107.5 CLOSE

Fresh off the release of his new album “Come Home The Kids Miss You” Jack Harlow just announced that he is setting out on tour and Yung Miami and JT aka the City Girls are joining the him! The 22-date Live Nation arena tour kicks off a couple days after Labor Day on Sept. 6 and runs through the fall, with stops in Nashville, Los Angeles, Miami, San Diego, and more, wrapping Oct. 16 in Atlanta.

Come Home The Kids Miss You Tour 2022 Dates

Sept. 6 – Nashville, TN – Nashville Municipal Auditorium *

Sept. 8 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory *

Sept. 10 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall *

Sept. 11 – Austin, TX – Moody Center *

Sept. 13 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre *

Sept. 17 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena *

Sept. 20 – Inglewood, CA – The KIA Forum *

Sept. 23 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater *

Sept. 24 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena *

Sept. 25- Portland, OR – Veterans Memorial Coliseum *

Sept. 27 – Salt Lake City, UT – Maverik Center *

Sept. 28 – Denver, CO – 1STBANK Center *

Sept. 30 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory *

Oct. 1 – Chicago, IL – Credit Union 1 Arena *

Oct. 2 – Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre *

Oct. 5 – Toronto, ON – Coca-Cola Coliseum *

Oct. 8 – Philadelphia, PA – The Liacouras Center *

Oct. 9 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Oct. 11 – Washington DC – The Anthem *

Oct. 14 – Miami, FL – PFL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park *

Oct. 15 – Tampa, FL – Yuengling Center *

Oct. 16 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena *

* Dates with support from City Girls