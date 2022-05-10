Mo’Nique Lands Role on “BMF” for Second Season

Power 107.5 CLOSE

Hate it or love it…The Underdog is BACK on top!

It looks like Academy Award®-winning actress & comedian Mo’Nique will soon bless the TV screens with her presence once again, with a role in the second season of Starz’ hit series, BMF.

Executive Producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson was eager to share the big news, posting the “Queen of Comedy” introducing herself as her new character, “Goldie,” on his social media.

All we can say is YASSSSSSSSSS QUEEN!

As you know, 50 has been one of Mo’Nique’s biggest supporters as of late, as she continued to combat years of being “blackballed” from the industry following her well-documented falling out with Lee Daniels (who recently apologized to her), Oprah Winfrey and Tyler Perry. So, it looks like 50 is keeping his promise of casting her on his show, and we are here for it!

For those who don’t know, BMF follows the story of Detroit-area brothers Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory, the masterminds behind one of the largest drug trafficking and money laundering organizations in US history. Now, there’s no word on how Mo’Nique’s character will fit into the story, but we can already tell she is going to have a memorable performance!

Season 2 of BMF is currently in production.

