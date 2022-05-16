Clean Sweep: A Look At The 2022 BBMA’s Most Awarded Artists

Power 107.5 CLOSE

2022 Billboard Music Awards Top Artists Include The Weekend, Drake & Doja Cat

Last night, the 2022 Billboard Music Awards were held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas, Nevada. The annual music award ceremony’s 29th edition, hosted by Sean “Diddy” Combs, kicked off with the executive producer’s performance of the latest single “Gotta Move On” featuring Bryson Tiller, followed by a “Mo Money, Mo Problems” ensemble with son Christian King Combs and Teyana Taylor.

The red carpet was riddled with glamorously dressed celebrities and artists from every genre. Megan Thee Stallion graced the carpet in a sexy, futuristic wrap-around number, accentuating those voluptuous curves. The City Girls became topic of discussion with their formal, asymmetrical dresses, serving 80’s homecoming ferocity. During the City Girls’ presentation of the Top R&B Artist award (which Doja Cat ultimately took home), Jatavia “JT” Johnson had a wardrobe malfunction which left her pretty kitty exposed. While she quickly jumped online to address fans about the malfunction, stating it was just her underwear underneath her dress, the internet wasted no time raving about the mishap in the super short cut sheer, shimmered dress.

Revealing attire aside, many R&B and Hip-Hop faves swept the ceremony, clearing out almost every category in their respective genre. The Weeknd led the pack of nominees with 17 nods. His duet “Save Your Tears (Remix)” with Ariana Grande was up for an impressive six nominations. Behind him, Miss Doja Kitty had an astounding 14 nominations, Justin Bieber and Kanye West trailed with 13 nominations. See the full list of R&B and Rap category winners below. What do you think? Were these awards well-deserved?!

Top Male R&B Artist – The Weekend

Nominees: Giveon, Khalid

Top Female R&B Artist – Doja Cat

Nominees: Summer Walker, SZA

Top Rap Artist – Drake

Nominees: Juice WRLD, Lil Baby, Moneybagg Yo, Polo G

Top Rap Male Artist – Drake

Nominees: Juice WRLD, Polo G

Top Gospel Artist – Ye

Nominees: CeCe Winans, Elevation Worship, Kirk Franklin, Maverick City Music

Top Rap Album – Drake/Certified Lover Boy

Nominees: Moneybagg Yo, A Gangsta’s Pain

Rod Wave, SoulFly

The Kid LAROI, F*ck Love

Ye, Donda

Top Rap Tour – Omarion & Bow Wow

Nominees: J. Cole (The Off-Season Tour)

Lil Baby (The Back Outside Tour

Top R&B Tour – Bruno Mars At Park MGM

Nominees: Omarion & Bow Wow (The Millennium Tour 2021)

Usher (The Vegas Residency)

Top Gospel Album – Ye/Donda

Nominees:CeCe Winans, Believe for It

Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music, Old Church Basement

Maverick City Music, Jubilee: Juneteenth Edition

Maverick City Music & Upperroom, move your heart.

Top Christian Album – Ye/Donda

Nominees: Carrie Underwood, My Savior

CeCe Winans, Believe for It

Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music, Old Church Basement

Phil Wickham, Hymn of Heaven

Top Viral Song – Kiss Me More/Doja Cat, Sza

Nominees: Gayle, “abcdefu”

Glass Animals, “Heat Waves”

Masked Wolf, “Astronaut In The Ocean”

Walker Hayes, “Fancy Like”

Top R&B Song – Silk Sonic/”Leave The Door Open”

Nominees: Doja Cat & The Weeknd, “You Right”

Givēon, “Heartbreak Anniversary”

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Givēon, “Peaches”

WizKid ft. Justin Bieber & Tems, “Essence”

Top Rap Song – Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow/ Industry Baby

Nominees: Drake ft. 21 Savage, Project Pat, “Knife Talk”

Drake ft. Future & Young Thug, “Way 2 Sexy”

Masked Wolf, “Astronaut In The Ocean”

Polo G, “Rapstar”

Top Artist -Drake

Nominees: Doja Cat

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

Top Male Artist – Drake

Nominees: Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Lil Nas X

The Weeknd

Top R&B Album – Doja Cat/Planet Her

Nominees: Givēon, When It’s All Said and Done…Take Time

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), An Evening With Silk Sonic

Summer Walker, Still Over It

The Weeknd, Dawn FM

Top Rap Female Artist – Megan Thee Stallion

Nominees: Cardi B, Latto

Icon Award – Mary J. Blige

Clean Sweep: A Look At The 2022 BBMA’s Most Awarded Artists was originally published on globalgrind.com