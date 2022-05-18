Lala Anthony Shows Off Her New PrettyLittleThing Edit Just In Time For Summer

Power 107.5 CLOSE

Lala has a new PrettyLittleThing edit that’s arriving just in time for summer and per usual, it’s everything!

The actress and television personality took to Instagram to show off a few pieces from her latest collection as she modeled the looks for her 13.1 million Instagram followers.

In a carousel post, the beauty rocked a one-shouldered, sandy-colored dress that featured an asymmetrical hem and a side cut out. She paired the look with gold, lace-up heels, and minimal jewelry, only wearing small hoop earrings to match her ensemble. As for her hair, she wore her long locs in a beach wave hairstyle which she parted over to the side to frame her face.

“My NEW @prettylittlething edit is perfect for summer so many sexy and edgy looks to spice up your summer fits! Shop now @prettylittlething,” she captioned the post while tagging the fashion retailer. Check it out below.

Many of Lala’s followers were loving the look just as much as we were and flooded her comments with their stamps of approval. “We love to see it! ,” while another wrote, “WOW STUNNING.”

Lala’s latest edit features an array of summertime looks including maxi dresses, two piece ensembles and bright bold colors, all at affordable prices. To shop the look, click here.

