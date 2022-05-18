Cardi B Is Snatched In A $2,750 Balenciaga Look

Power 107.5 CLOSE

Almost nine months after giving birth to her son Wave, Cardi B seems to be back to her pre-pregnancy swag. The Grammy Award-winning rapper showed off her curvy physique in a $650 Balenciaga sport top, a matching $650 skirt, and $1,450 sock booties. Her face was beat to the Gawds, and her long red nails added a little spunk to her monochromatic look. Cardi’s hair was pulled up into a high ponytail with lose tendrils falling on both sides of her face. She posted the hot look to her Twitter account with the caption, “Like who telling me what?”

Earlier during her postpartum phase, the W.A.P rapper had to set the record straight on her Instagram stories about how challenging it was to get back to her previous self while mothering children. She even had to shoot down rumors about having surgery after giving birth “You cannot do surgery after you give birth…..my skin is still loose, and still I got a little pouchy, pouch right here,” Cardi confessed. Nowadays it seems as if Cardi is handling the mother-of-two role very well while keeping up with her designer fashion looks.

She hit us with the ultimate slay at the 2022 Met Gala, arriving at the fashion extravaganza in a Versace convertible with Donatella Versace, wearing Versace.

Cardi was the face of a Balenciaga campaign in 2020 and gushed about seeing her face on a Billboard in Paris. “Ya lookin at the face of a @Balenciaga campaign! I remember how I felt seeing myself on a billboard in NYC Times Square but PARIS! Wish I was there to see it in person!” she wrote.

Doesn’t get much flier than that! Yet, she manages to constantly top herself with look after look. Cn we say MILF?!

