Doja Cat Beams On The Cover Of Elle Magazine’s Women In Music June/July 2022 Issue

Doja Cat’s unique personality shines through her photo on the cover of Elle Magazine. The Woman rapper rocks a pixie cut while peeking through a high fashion Duran Lantink red trench coat on the magazine’s Women in Music June/July 2022 Issue.

Doja Cat Talks Future Plans, Growing Up, and What Success Is to Her in Elle Magazine

If “I’m doing me” was a person, it would closely resemble Doja Cat. Her free-spirited aura and uncommon creativity have made her a favorite on the internet and in the music industry. In an exclusive interview with Elle Magazine, she talks candidly about a myriad of things, including her plans for the future once she finishes up her tour and next album. “I want to disappear for a little bit and just do things like wear slides and go to the farmers market. I don’t give a shit about vegetables, but how fun!”

Doja Cat talks low self-esteem growing up

Doja’s fans adore her quirky charisma and her funky way of dressing; however, Doja reminisced on a time during her school days when her style was frowned upon, which resulted in low self-esteem for the artist. “I never liked the way I looked. I didn’t feel like I fit in. I felt like I stuck out all the time, and I didn’t like it,” she says. “It was a strange time.”

The Grammy award-winning artist also discussed what to expect for her next album and why keeping it real with herself contributes to her success. “There’s no formula to win, but I think there’s a formula to lose. If you don’t believe in what you’re doing, people aren’t stupid—they’re going to pick up on that real quick. You just have to believe in yourself. It really sounds like some sh*t out of The SpongeBob Movie, but it’s true.”

