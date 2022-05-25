Spice Rack Papi: Drake’s ‘Dave’s Hot Chicken’ is Now America’s Fastest-Growing Restaurant

Power 107.5 CLOSE

Drake is moving a lot of birds; no not that kind. The 6 God’s Dave’s Hot Chicken fast-food chain is the fastest-growing restaurant in the United States.

As per Hype Beast the Certified Lover Boy is seeing big success from his hospitality venture. Back in the infant stages of Dave’s Hot Chicken the Toronto, Canada native invested in the poultry focused pop up. Fast forward to current day and the brand is the fastest growing chain across country. Originally founded by Arman Oganesyan, Chef Dave Kopushyan, Tommy and Gary Rubenyan the team started the business with only $900 dollars in a parking lot in East Hollywood, California.

According to their newest performance reports DHC experienced a 262% sales growth in 2021 compared to 2020 and a 471% open unit count growth in 2021 growth compared to 2020. The impressive numbers has allowed them to expand to over 700 locations throughout the country including Los Angeles, Dallas, Chicago, Denver, Portland and San Diego. Additionally they have also succeeded in the earned media space metric. In 2021 TikTok users embraced the chain with an estimated 31 million views of organic content produced featuring their menu items.

Dave’s Hot Chicken specializes in very spicy tenders and sliders with varying spice levels ranging from to plain to reaper. You can check out their menu here.

Photo: Dave’s Hot Chicken

