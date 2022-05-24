Gunna Denied Bond, Prosecutors Allege He Serves “Command” Role In YSL

Power 107.5 CLOSE

Gunna might be pushing pleas at this rate because the rapper could be behind bars for quite some time.

Gunna, born Sergio Kitchens, has already pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act, the rapper’s lawyer Steven H. Sadow confirmed to Pitchfork. The news comes on the heels of “Pushin P” crafter being denied bond and might have to stay behind bars until Monday, January 9, 2023, when his trial is scheduled to begin.

In a statement sent to Pitchfork, Sadow wrote:

The Court was obviously concerned about threats and intimidation of witnesses. We believe when the Court hears evidence, not just the words of the prosecutor, it will find that Sergio’s release on bond will not, directly or indirectly, pose a significant risk to witnesses. We look forward to having an evidentiary hearing on this as soon as the Court permits.

Gunna was rounded up as part of the massive sting that also saw Young Thug and other members of YSL hit with RICO charges. Billboard reports that prosecutors allege that Gunna serves in a “command” role and would “direct their troops” to commit violent acts.

Culture reporter Jewel Wicker also stated in her reporting the judge is worried about “witness tampering.”

Gunna’s mentor, Young Thug, is also going through it. Per his attorney, Thugger is currently being held in “dungeonlike” conditions.

While the news is not sounding good for Gunna and Young Thug right now, they should know they are getting plenty of support from producer Metro Boomin on social media.

“YSL is not a gang and never been a gang fool, YSL is a registered LLC and has provided countless jobs and opportunities for underprivileged Black people and really just all people cause that’s how big Thug heart is,” he wrote in a tweet.

Young Thug was supposed to appear before the judge on Monday, but his appearance got pushed back.

Photo: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

